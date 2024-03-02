Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,600 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mitek Systems worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 424.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $609,387.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $609,387.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,642 shares of company stock worth $712,872. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.