Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 54,447 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 498.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.