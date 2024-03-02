Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.