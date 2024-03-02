Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 31,853 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.58 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.