Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 46,000 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of I-Mab worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Price Performance

IMAB opened at $1.79 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

