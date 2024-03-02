Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 87,059 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,059 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 668.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Rithm Capital by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 82,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

