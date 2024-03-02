Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $478,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $418.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $421.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.