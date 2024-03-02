Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $814.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $796.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

