Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on JWN
Nordstrom Stock Down 1.2 %
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.