Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

