Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC stock opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

