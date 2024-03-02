Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

