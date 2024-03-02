Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

