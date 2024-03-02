Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

