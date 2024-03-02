NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

