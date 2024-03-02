nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.13

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 124760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

