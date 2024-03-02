NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

