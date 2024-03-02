NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 19,729 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $5.00.

NWTN Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

