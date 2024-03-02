Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Raised to $18.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
