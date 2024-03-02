O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,667 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

