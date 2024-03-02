O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,056 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

