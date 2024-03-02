O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

