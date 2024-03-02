O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 88,093 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,093 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.