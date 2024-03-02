O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.