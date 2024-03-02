O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

