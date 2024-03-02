O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 278,304 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

