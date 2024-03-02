O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 78.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRVY

About Gravity

(Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.