Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $93.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.51 or 0.05516386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.15955643 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $113,091,358.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

