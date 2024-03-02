ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ODP stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. ODP has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ODP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

