Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

