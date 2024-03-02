Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance
ECO opened at $29.63 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.46.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
About Okeanis Eco Tankers
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.
