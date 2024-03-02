Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

