Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.