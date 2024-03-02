Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

ORI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

