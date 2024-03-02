Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OLO by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,607 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OLO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. OLO’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

