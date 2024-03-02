ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

