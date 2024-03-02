Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Open Text has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.