Oppenheimer Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $10.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor N.V. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,910,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

