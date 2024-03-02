Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. Orion has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter worth $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

