Orion S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Orion has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years. Orion has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Orion has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

