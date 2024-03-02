Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.26 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,054,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 118,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 174,927 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

