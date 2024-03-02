Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pactiv Evergreen
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.