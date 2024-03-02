Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,122.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

