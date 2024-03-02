Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

