Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.7 %

PZZA stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

