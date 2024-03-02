Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

TSE PXT opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.21 and a 12 month high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.66.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXT shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

