ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

PRKR stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

