Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.35 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

