Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

