Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.