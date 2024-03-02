Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $184.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

